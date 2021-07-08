Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Fender announces signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar to celebrate 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'

98online.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFender has announced the signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s iconic 1991 album, Nevermind. As its name suggests, the Jag-Stang is a combination of two popular Fender models: the Mustang and the Jaguar. Cobain used both guitars throughout his career before coming to Fender in 1993 to create the first Jag-Stang, featuring his favorite elements of both instruments.

www.98online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Cobain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitars#The Jag Stang#Jaguar#Fiesta Red#Fender Com#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Music98online.com

Metallica unveils “Rough Mix” & covers of “The Unforgiven” from upcoming ‘Black Album’ reissue & tribute record

Metallica is spotlighting “The Unforgiven” this week as the celebration of The Black Album‘s upcoming 30th anniversary continues. The metal legends have unearthed a “Rough Mix” of the Western-themed power ballad, which was released as the second single from The Black Album. The recording is one of many bonus tracks included on the upcoming 30th anniversary Black Album reissue, due out September 10.
Musicguitar.com

Reeves Gabrels’ new Reverend signature guitar swaps humbuckers for P90s

Summer NAMM 2021: Reverend Guitars has launched a new electric guitar for The Cure’s Reeves Gabrels. The new Reeves Gabrels Dirtbike Royale takes after the Dirtbike platform, switching up its features and electronics to suit its new P90 pickups. The Dirtbike Royale swaps out the single Railhammer humbucker in the...
Rock Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Judas Priest announce 50th anniversary box set

Forty-two CD numbered limited edition box includes every official live and studio album. Judas Priest will release 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music, a 42 CD numbered limited edition box set featuring each one of the band’s official live and studio albums along with 13 discs of previously unreleased live cuts, on October 15th via Sony Legacy Recordings.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

Mixing Guitars With Waves JJP Artist Signature Collection

In this video for Production Expert, Michael Costa shows us his technique for mixing guitars with JJP Guitars from Waves JJP Artist Signature Collection, to help them really shine through the mix. Created in collaboration with producer and mixer Jack Joseph Puig, JJP Guitars is an all-in-one multi-effect plugin for...
MusicDigital Courier

FINNEAS launches guitar hotline with Fender

FINNEAS has teamed up with Fender to launch a guitar hotline. Musicians and budding guitar heroes will be able to get their questions answered about the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster guitar by leaving Billie Eilish's brother voicemails with their queries about how the acoustic and electric instrument works. Thank you for...
Designers & Collectionsrespect-mag.com

Vans and Metallica Celebrate 30th Anniversary of the Black Album with Footwear Collection Featuring Artwork by Pushead Available Exclusively via Vans Family

Vans and award-winning rock band Metallica come together this June to honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band’s all-time best-selling Black Album with a limited-edition Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On. Inspired by the band’s never-ending pursuit of going faster, louder and “Off The Wall”, the Vans x Metallica footwear assortment features artwork inspired by Metallica and designed by iconic Metallica artist Pushead and will be sold exclusively via Vans Family on July 25 at 9pm PST and on Metallica.com on July 26 at 9am PST.
Music98online.com

The Last Footier: Foo Fighters announce trio of Alaska shows

Like Jon Snow before them, Foo Fighters are headed up north. Dave Grohl and company have announced their first-ever concerts in Alaska. The shows will take place August 17 and 19 in Anchorage, and August 21 in Fairbanks. Tickets go on sale today at noon local time via FooFighters.com. The...
MusicGuitar Player

The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Van Halen Gear Surfaces in Historical New York Auction

In a couple of weeks' time, Guernsey’s will begin a huge two-day auction featuring hundreds of items, including instruments owned and played by some of rock ‘n’ roll's greatest guitarists. The New York firm will be hosting their "A Century of Music" online auction between July 14 and 15, which also features rare memorabilia from the 1969 Woodstock festival.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOURNEY's NEAL SCHON To Auction Off 112 Electric And Acoustic Guitars

It has been nearly 50 years since Neal Schon, then not yet 20, co-founded the band that would come to be called JOURNEY. And almost 50 years later he knows that somewhere at this very moment, someone is singing at the top of their lungs a song he played on, sang on, probably co-wrote, too. A song that climbed the charts like King Kong atop the Empire State Building; a song that ruled radio like a benevolent monarch. A first-dance song. A first-kiss song. A lighters-in-the-sky song.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Nancy Wilson on her debut solo album, Epiphone Signature Fanatic guitar, Eddie Van Halen tribute song, classic Heart, and “Crazy On You” intro

Guitar Girl Magazine Issue 15 – Spring 2021 – Electrified!. “A good song lives on—it lives and survives fashions,” says Nancy Wilson, co-founder of Heart, whose songs “These Dreams,” “Barracuda,” and “Magic Man” are indeed timeless gems. One of today’s most accomplished artists, she helped crack the glass ceiling for women in rock music.
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
Electronicsrock947.com

New collection of Slash signature guitars available now from Epiphone

A new collection of Slash signature Epiphone guitars was released Tuesday, featuring multiple acoustic and electric models, as part of a partnership between Epiphone and the Gibson company. The Epiphone Slash Collection features guitars inspired by Gibson models that the Guns N’ Roses legend has played throughout his career. The...
Musicaudacy.com

XRT's Lolla 30th Anniversary Preview

Ryan Arnold spotlights the best XRT Rock of this year's Lollapalooza, bands you know well and others you'll want to check out. It's a two hour special Monday, July 28th at 9pm on 93XRT, Chicago's Home For Live Music Lovers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy