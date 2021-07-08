Fender announces signature Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar to celebrate 30th anniversary of 'Nevermind'

It has been nearly 50 years since Neal Schon, then not yet 20, co-founded the band that would come to be called JOURNEY. And almost 50 years later he knows that somewhere at this very moment, someone is singing at the top of their lungs a song he played on, sang on, probably co-wrote, too. A song that climbed the charts like King Kong atop the Empire State Building; a song that ruled radio like a benevolent monarch. A first-dance song. A first-kiss song. A lighters-in-the-sky song.