Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Barrick Gold

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

On Thursday, shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $20.65. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrick Gold#Options Contracts#Gold Price#Ask Price
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Newmont Mining

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) on Monday, setting a price target of $68, which is approximately 12.66% above the present share price of $60.36. Wolfson expects Newmont Mining to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the third quarter of 2021.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Morgan Stanley's Unusual Options Activity

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $94.82 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $60.06. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Agricultureinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Chemours Company

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $35, which is approximately 8.29% above the present share price of $32.32. Viswanathan expects Chemours Company to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the third quarter of 2021.
Financial Reportsmining-technology.com

Freeport-McMoRan posts upbeat results in Q2 2021

American mining company Freeport-McMoRan has reported strong results in the second quarter of this year driven by higher demand and improved production of key metals. The company’s net income attributable to common stock was $1.08bn in the three month period that ended on 30 June. The figure was $53m in the same quarter a year ago.
StocksForbes

Is Freeport-McMoRan Stock Fairly Valued After 7x Rise?

Despite Freeport-McMoRan stock (NYSE: FCX) having increased more than 7x, or over 600%, since its March 2020 lows, at the current price of a little over $36, FCX stock still appears to be undervalued. FCX stock has rallied from $5 to $36 off its recent bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased 90% from its recent lows. The stock was able to beat the broader market since March 2020 as gold prices have shot up significantly and remained elevated during the pandemic, while copper prices, which had dropped after the outbreak of coronavirus, have also recovered at a significant pace with stimulus measures announced by various economies. However, gold prices have remained volatile recently and, in fact, have declined from over $2,000/ounce in August 2020 to about $1,800/ounce in July 2021. Though gold prices are down, FCX’s revenue will see a sharp rise in 2021 due to higher output from Indonesia. Additionally, with copper prices expected to remain elevated as vaccine coverage widens, infrastructure spending increases, and economic recovery accelerates, we believe FCX stock still has an upside of about 15% from its current levels. Our dashboard Freeport Stock Has Gained 254% Since 2018 provides the key numbers behind our thinking.
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Freeport-McMoRan's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $34.29. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $7.00 (from $8.00). The analyst comments "SAND's portfolio is represented ~60% by royalties and ~40% by an operating interest in the Hod Maden project in Turkey. We forecast that production will begin to decline at SAND's royalty asset base near-term, and growth is linked to non-royalty Hod Maden output becoming SAND's dominant source of cash flow. Permitting, construction, and operating factors remain key outstanding Hod Maden uncertainties. We lower our rating to Underperform (from SP) and our PT to US$7.00 (from US$8.00)."
Businessmining.com

Eldorado Gold grabs stake in Probe Metals for $18.9m

Canada’s Eldorado Gold (TSX:ELD)(NYSE:EGO) has bought an 11.5% stake in Quebec-focused explorer Probe Metals, in deal worth about C$23.7 million ($18.9m). The acquisition of 15.04 million common shares of Probe at C$1.575 each follows the friendly takeover of QMX Gold Corp, another junior with assets in Quebec’s resource-rich Abitibi Greenstone Belt, earlier this year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Lucara Diamond’s (LUC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TSE LUC opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$325.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Freeport-McMoRan profit jumps on surging copper prices

July 22 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) beat Wall Street's expectations for second-quarter earnings on Thursday as the copper producer, one of world's largest, benefited from higher demand and increased prices for the red metal. Copper prices touched an all-time record high of $10,747.50 a tonne in May. Bullish investors...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.23 price objective on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. Eight Capital lowered their price...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are flat leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat this morning leading into the European open. Gold is still hanging on to the $1800/oz level while silver is just below $25/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper has dropped 0.69% while spot WTI (0.72%) continues to consolidate after the large fall on Monday.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.57% of Shake Shack worth $26,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Marketskitco.com

Goldman Sachs is looking for $2K for Gold

(Kitco News) - In their latest research note on gold Goldman Sachs is now looking for $2000/oz for gold. The report notes "commodities to rebound sharply unless there are widespread lockdowns due to the spreading delta mutant coronavirus." In terms of the timeframe, the updated "forecast gold at $2,000/oz in 3, 6 and 12-month horizons.".
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,493,640 shares.The stock last traded at $69.41 and had previously closed at $72.39. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares....
BusinessBusiness Insider

Nemesia Sarl Aquires Shares of Lundin Gold Inc From Zebra Holdings and Investments Sarl

LUXEMBOURG, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Following another corporate reorganization among three companies controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin, i.e. Nemesia S.à.r.l. ("Nemesia"), Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. ("Lorito") and Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l ("Zebra") all of 40, Boulevard Grande Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, Nemesia announced today that on July 20, 2021, pursuant to a private arrangement, it had acquired 925,000 common shares of Lundin Gold Inc ("Lundin Gold" – TSX "LUG" - NASDAQ Stockholm "LUG") from Zebra representing approximately 0.40% of the outstanding shares of Lundin Gold. The purchase and sale were executed at the price of SEK68.00(Cdn$9.8668) for a total consideration of SEK62,900,000.00(Cdn$9,126,790.00).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Raised by Analyst

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy