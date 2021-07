Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland. After homering twice Tuesday, Altuve stayed hot delivering another pair of extra-base hits Wednesday, including a solo shot off Eli Morgan in the fourth inning. He's still batting just .220 over his last 10 games, although he has six home runs since July 1. The 31-year-old is slashing .278/.358/.512, leading the team with 23 long balls and 70 runs scored in 394 plate appearances. Altuve remains a significant power threat, though his speed has diminished with just four steals in 2021 thus far.