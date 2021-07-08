Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares Russell 2000 ETF

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $223.15. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Ishares Russell 2000#Iwm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells $330,120.00 in Stock

NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 92,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $78.22.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Agnico Eagle Mines's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $60.06. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF's Unusual Options Activity

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $33.28 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Gap Up to $30.45

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.45, but opened at $31.50. Relmada Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 9 shares trading hands. Several brokerages recently issued reports on RLMD. The Goldman...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock Holdings Cut by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,126 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.28% of Guess’ worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $596,615.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $596,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
StocksZacks.com

How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks with this Screener

The market roared back Tuesday after Wall Street dumped stocks to start the week. All three major U.S. indexes jumped roughly 1.6% as bullish investors decided to break up the recent selling wave. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow all sit within roughly 2% of their July 12 highs amid another busy week of corporate earnings.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1's Unusual Options Activity

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $359.67 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 12,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 11,965 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

'Every Address Metric For Bitcoin Looks Awful,' Says Crypto Fund Manager

What Happened: Charles Edwards, the founder of Capriole Investments – a fund that takes long or short positions in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) based on autonomous algorithms – isn’t convinced that the digital asset’s address metrics are entirely bullish. “I keep seeing posts on bullish Bitcoin address growth, but every address...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

American Airlines Stock Breaks Downtrend: Time To Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) stock may be ready to rally. After finding support around the $20 level, it has broken its downtrend line. When stocks are trending lower, the bears are in charge of the market. Their sell orders overpower the bulls. When stocks are trending higher, it’s the bulls who are in charge. Their buy orders overpower the bears.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Want to Buy Pfizer (PFE) Stock? See This First.

Pfizer, best known in popular culture for developing a widely-distributed COVID-19 vaccine, develops medications and vaccines in a wide range of disciplines. The firm should prove to remain in the news as COVID-19 variants Delta and Lambda become more widespread. Step 1: Open up a brokerage account. If you want...

Comments / 0

Community Policy