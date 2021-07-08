Marin weekend temperatures to hit upper 90s

The National Weather Service has issued a regional “excessive heat warning” for the weekend because of a high pressure system from the southwest. The warning will be in effect from noon Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday, with high temperatures broadly in the mid-90s to the 100s in the Bay Area. The weather service is forecasting a high of 91 degrees in San Rafael on Friday afternoon, followed by 97 on Saturday afternoon and 88 on Sunday afternoon.