Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Rafael, CA

Marin weekend temperatures to hit upper 90s

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a regional “excessive heat warning” for the weekend because of a high pressure system from the southwest. The warning will be in effect from noon Friday until 11 p.m. Sunday, with high temperatures broadly in the mid-90s to the 100s in the Bay Area. The weather service is forecasting a high of 91 degrees in San Rafael on Friday afternoon, followed by 97 on Saturday afternoon and 88 on Sunday afternoon.

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Rafael, CA
County
Marin County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy