Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Passed out on 'Nutty Professor' Set After a 'Bad Batch of Ecstasy'

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJada Pinkett Smith is not one to hold back secrets, especially after she launched her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk. The 49-year-old once again took to her show to reveal her struggles with alcohol and drugs in the past, admitting that drinking wine was like drinking water for her because she was used to the harder-hitting substances. However, her wake-up call was when she passed out on the set of The Nutty Professor because she was too high.

