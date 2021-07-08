Cancel
Greenwood, LA

A rollover accident injured 1 person on U.S. Highway 79 in Caddo Parish (Greenwood, LA)

A rollover accident injured 1 person on U.S. Highway 79 in Caddo Parish (Greenwood, LA)

1 person sustained injuries in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 79 near Button Road, south of Greenwood.

Caddo Deputies said that the incident took place when a driver rolled his car when he applied the brakes attempting to avoid hitting another vehicle in front of him. As per the reports, he managed to walk to a nearby Relay Station and called the authorities for help.

The driver with moderate injuries was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. The name and age of the driver are still unknown. As of now, officials have not provided any further details regarding the accident.

The crash is under active review.

July 8, 2021

Discover more Louisiana Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Louisiana region.

