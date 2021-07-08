Santa Rosa Police Honoring Detective Who Died from Covid-19

The Santa Rosa Police Department will honor one of their own during a memorial service and procession. The department will honor detective Marylou Armer, and while the memorial service later this morning will be closed to the public, people can view the procession that will start north of Steele Lane. Armer died in March of last year, but a law enforcement funeral was not held because of the pandemic. She was the first peace officer in California to die from the coronavirus in the state. Armer served the department for over 20 years.