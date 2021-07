How many of us have that orange box in the fridge that is supposed to be replaced every 3 months, but we’re not quite sure just how long it’s been in there? We only realize it’s been in there too long when our fridge starts to get a little less fresh, perhaps even a little funky. I know I reach for it whenever I’m baking or cleaning the bathtub, and I am always amazed that it can be used in both capacities. But lately, I’m learning that little box offers a variety of baking soda beauty uses as well because it’s an alkaline compound that won’t stain or aggravate sensitive skin. Here are some fabulous ways to utilize your new Frigidaire bestie!