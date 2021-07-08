More Money Secured for Memorial at Sonoma Developmental Cemetery

State lawmakers, including, State Senator Bill Dodd, have secured $250,000 towards the creation of a memorial wall at the Sonoma Developmental Center cemetery. The Developmental Center was in service for 128 years serving developmentally disabled citizens before closing in 2019. The cemetery on the 880 acre property has more than 1400 unmarked graves dating back to 1892 where several former residents of the center and at least two former employees are buried. There is no completion date for the memorial and the money recently secured is being added to a previous allotment of $150,000 from the state. As for future of the property, Permit Sonoma is currently drafting alternative uses for the land.