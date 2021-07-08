Buckcherry Interview: Josh Todd on the new record and twenty years of Buckcherry

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen said the band’s upcoming album was written very quickly. Like many artists, Volbeat began writing a new album after they were forced to cancel touring plans during the pandemic. In an interview with German media, Poulsen said he “used all that energy to stay in one bubble and write the new record”. He says the album was written in just three months, where “sometimes it takes one and a half years to write an album”. Volbeat has already released two new songs this summer – “Wait A Minute My Girl” and “Dagen For” – and says the new album is finished and ‘ready to go’.