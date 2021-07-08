Cancel
Rock Music

Buckcherry Interview: Josh Todd on the new record and twenty years of Buckcherry

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard-rockers Buckcherry formed in 1995 in California, originally under the name Sparrow. By 1999, the band had become Buckcherry and had released its first full-length record which boasted such hits as “Lit Up” and “For the Movies.” In 2006, the band released its third album, 15, to enormous commercial success, with such popular hits as “Sorry” and “Crazy Bitch.” Recently, the band released its ninth studio album, Hellbound, and is once again on tour to support the record’s release. Read on for our interview with Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, where we take a deep dive into the new record, songwriting, and Buckcherry’s 20-year career.

