Tampa Bay Lightning Reign Supreme as Back-to-Back Stanley Cup Champions

995qyk.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot to unload in this episode but the biggest takeaway is that the Lightning reign supreme as back-to-back Stanley Cup champions (it’s a three-peat for Pat Maroon, of course)! CT’s voice is shot and we’re both tired but on cloud 9. Check out our quick thoughts the morning after on the game, Andrei Vasilevskiy, being back-to-back Stanley Cup champions and Party Kuch 2.0. Since our recording, we have heard from our buddy, Mike Poirier (Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Bolts), and he will be on with us next week!

