Livingston Parish, LA

More than 1.8 million have now started a COVID-19 vaccination doses, latest report shows

By David Gray
Livingston Parish News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 1.8 million Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the most recent data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 3,338,030, an increase of 22,213 from the last report Tuesday. The state is also reporting that 1,657,258 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 11,650.

www.livingstonparishnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations
