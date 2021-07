The Mohawk Valley has seen a huge increase in infrastructure investment by New York State and now the City of Rome will reap the benefits of that investment. The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a major project to pave and improve the safety of State Route 365 and State Route 26 in the City of Rome. New York State DOT officials have not only announced the project, they have also invited the public to attend an open house public information session. The intent of the open house is to be transparent and allow the public to give their thoughts and concerns regarding the project.