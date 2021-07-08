Cancel
Vandalia, OH

Miami Valley fire departments giving out free at home COVID-19 vaccinations

By WHIO STAFF
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xxsk_0ar9HgGx00

MIAMI VALLEY — The Vandalia and Butler Twp. fire departments have started a mobile vaccination concept that allows people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in their homes.

Vandalia Fire Chief, Chad Follick, tells News Center 7′s Kayla Courvell, the team wanted to make it easier for people in the area to get vaccinated.

Anyone who lives in Vandalia or Butler Township that wants a vaccination can go online and register to receive the vaccine at home. A member of the fire department will set up the appointment, according to Follick.

A public health representative will handle the paperwork and the vaccine, a paramedic administers it, and the C-R-R Officer will be there to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, said Follick. You are required to wait 15 minutes after getting the shot.

Follick says they’ve had 50 people already get their vaccines at home.

©2021 Cox Media Group

