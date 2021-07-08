Marquette DDA approves Interlocal Agreement with Brownfield Redevelopment Authority
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette DDA is making sure its voice is heard during discussion on the downtown Savings Bank proposal. Board members unanimously approved an ‘Interlocal Agreement’ Thursday with the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority. The agreement says the DDA will invest future tax revenue from the redevelopment if the project is approved, and include them on all future proposal decisions.www.uppermichiganssource.com
