Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Reveals the Celebs Who Reached Out Amid Mental Health Break

By Cheyenne Ubiera
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After struggling with issues involving mental health and social anxiety, Naomi Osaka has been taking a break from tennis. In a new essay for TIME, titled “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.,” she said a deluge of celebs reached out to her after she announced a hiatus, among them Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, and Meghan Markle. “I want to thank everyone who supported me,” Osaka wrote. She explained the reason for her break, writing that she loves the press but doesn’t enjoy press conferences. “I have always enjoyed an amazing relationship with the media and have given numerous in-depth, one-on-one interviews.” But, she added, the traditional format of press conferences is dated and “in great need of a refresh.” She ended her essay by saying, “I could not be more excited to play in Tokyo.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Michael Phelps
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Tokyo#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TennisPosted by
FanBuzz

Naomi Osaka’s Parents Helped Mold a Tennis Superstar

Professional tennis player and reigning US Open Champ Naomi Osaka is the last person who wants to make headlines. The athlete is famously shy. Her aversion to the press has been evident for years. Paradoxically, her desire for privacy has only brought about more publicity. Osaka is taking a break...
Tennisgoodhousekeeping.com

Naomi Osaka Fans Are Losing It Over Her Boyfriend Cordae's Comment on Her Instagram

Naomi Osaka can't stop and won't stop dominating the tennis court. Recently, the 23-year-old tennis star was named the best athlete in women's sports at the ESPYS and will soon be representing Japan at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. While Naomi continues to thrive, she looks to her boyfriend, 23-year-old rapper Cordae, for support off the court.
Tennisnickiswift.com

How Much Is Naomi Osaka Actually Worth?

Naomi Osaka is a dominating force in the world of tennis, but it was actually her dad who steered her towards the sport. "After seeing Venus and Serena Williams at the French Open in 1999 and learning how their father had trained them, Francois was inspired to follow a similar path with his daughters," per Biography. That's why, when Osaka's family relocated to the United States from Japan when she was just 3 years old, both she and her sister started playing tennis. While the siblings trained with their dad, their mom worked to take care of the family financially.
TennisPosted by
rolling out

Naomi Osaka’s new Barbie doll sells out quickly

Naomi Osaka, the world’s highest-paid female athlete, is also one of the most beloved competitors. This is evidenced by the tennis superstar’s new Barbie doll which went on sale Monday, July 12, 2021, and sold out within hours on the Barbie website. This is the first in Barbie’s “Role Model”...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka forgets tennis (for now) and poses for Vogue

Naomi Osaka is back on the cover of a magazine, on Vogue, to be precise. The young Japanese star has returned to talk about her on her social profiles, to promote the latest issue of the Japanese version of Vogue. At the Roland Garros 2021 Osaka had announced that she would not attend press conferences to preserve mental health, sparking great controversy, but also finding a lot of solidarity from colleagues and other stars.
TennisHarper's Bazaar

Naomi Osaka Wins Best Female Athlete at ESPYs Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka received love and support from her fellow athletes at this year's ESPY Awards, where she received the Best Female Athlete award. The tennis champion attended the 2021 ESPYs at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City yesterday, in her first public appearance since she withdrew from Wimbledon and the French Open. Osaka wore a green Louis Vuitton skirt and a stripped black and white top with gold accents on the shoulders. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail with rhinestones adorning her edges.
TennisHighsnobiety

Step Into Naomi Osaka's Shoes With Upcoming Netflix Doc

Even in the celestial constellations of all-time tennis greats, there's never been a star who has risen quite like Naomi Osaka. Matching next level talent with a commitment to speaking out on the issues that affect her, she truly represents the best of what a professional athlete can be. Which is why the announcement of an upcoming three-part Netflix documentary detailing her rise has got us all in our feels.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naomi Osaka Wore Gems in Her Baby Hairs at the ESPYs Like the Queen She Is

Naomi Osaka appeared at the ESPY Awards this past weekend looking regal as ever. The tennis star, who took home the prize for best athlete at the event, appeared to be channeling Daenerys Targaryen, aka Game of Thrones's dragon queen, in a gold-spiked top with draping sleeves and pointy black heels. She pulled the whole look together by throwing her hair back into a sleek low ponytail that she accentuated with green gemstones in her baby hairs to match the turquoise skirt she wore.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Naomi Osaka continues to ace the Barbie doll game

Naomi Osaka is halfway to a Barbie doll Grand Slam. Osaka, who has won four Grand Slam singles titles but withdrew from the French Open this year to take a mental health break, has had a second Barbie doll designed in her image. The first version, which appeared in 2019, was introduced to celebrate the iconic Mattel doll’s 60th anniversary. The latest Osaka model Barbie is part of the El Segundo-based company’s Role Model Series, and it features a likeness of Osaka dressed in a version of the outfit she wore at the 2020 Australian Open.
TennisPopSugar

Naomi Osaka Exudes Confidence in Surprise Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Sports Illustrated enlisted a champion for the latest installment of its Swimsuit Issue. Well timed with the release of her gripping Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka was just revealed as one of the three cover stars for the iconic magazine issue, currently in its 58th year. The 23-year-old tennis star is joined by Megan Thee Stallion, who is now the first rapper to grace the cover, and Leyna Bloom, who also made history as the first transgender cover star.
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Naomi Osaka heads out for vacation after skipping Wimbledon

Tennis wonder Naomi Osaka is ready to put her French Open withdrawal and decision to skip Wimbledon behind her, gathering friends this week for a much needed getaway. The 23-year-old tennis pro and her close crew of pals were spotted exiting her $7M Beverly Hills home Friday with several bags and suitcases in tow. Osaka loaded her Louis Vuitton luggage into an SUV while wearing comfy duds for the trip.
TennisBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Blasts MEGYN KELLY For 'Mocking And Ridiculing' NAOMI OSAKA

Paul Stanley has spoken out in support of Naomi Osaka after the tennis star was criticized by Megyn Kelly following the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine cover. The KISS frontman defended the 23-year-old athlete on social media earlier today, writing that he thought what Kelly did was "mocking"...
TennisCosmopolitan

Meet Naomi Osaka's Super Supportive Parents, Tamaki Osaka and Leonard Francois

There's only one thing that feels the tiniest smidge better than watching Naomi Osaka absolutely dominate on the tennis court: Watching the love she gets from her parents after every match. The four-time Grand Slam tennis champ has a super close relationship to her mom, Tamaki Osaka, and her dad, Leonard Francois. These two raised Naomi and her older sister, Mari, in Japan before moving to the United States when Naomi was 3, and they couldn't be more supportive of their daughter and her wildly impressive career. Get to know Naomi Osaka's parents below.
TennisPosted by
StyleCaster

Naomi Osaka Is Dating a Rapper—& He’s Already Written a Song About Her

Her first love will always be tennis, but off the court, it looks like Naomi Osaka‘s boyfriend takes the cake!. The four-time Grand Slam champ has been dating her current beau since 2019—though, the notoriously private couple didn’t debut their relationship until later that year. In an interview with GQ in February 2021, Osaka’s boyfriend explained why they decided to keep their relationship under wraps for so long: “We were dating for almost a year before people knew about us. So we kind of move very reclusively,” he told the magazine. “We don’t really post intimate moments, because I feel as though they’re sacred. A relationship is really a sacred thing. Once you let outside influences get into it, it becomes less sacred.”
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy