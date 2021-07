The City of Buena Vista was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) for community improvements in downtown Buena Vista. Improvements will focus along the 21st Street corridor and will include new sidewalks and pedestrian connections, street lights and trees, wayfinding signage, and building façade improvements. Grant activities are based on recommendations identified by the City’s Downtown Revitalization Plan, recently completed in January 2021. The project is scheduled to begin in late 2021 and will be completed within two years. The CSPDC is providing grant writing services and grant administration support.