Windows 11 build 22000.65 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel with more changes

By Zac Bowden
windowscentral.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild 22000.65 is now available in the Dev Channel. It includes improvements to Start, Settings, and Taskbar. More changes and enhancements on the way. A little over a week after the first Windows 11 preview build, Microsoft is back with another one that includes even more new features and changes. Today's build is 22000.65 includes a new Search box in the Start menu, many more modernized UIs for areas such as the battery low indicator, and much more.

