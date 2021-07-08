Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Mary J. Blige Had a Ton of Feelings About Working With Method Man Again

By Aramide Tinubu
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Power Book II: Ghost is the dazzling spinoff to Starz’s original drama series Power. Picking up directly after the events of the original series, the show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.), the college-aged son of the late drug kingpin, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). Following his father’s murder, Tariq’s mother Tasha St. Patrick (Naturi Naughton), is put on trial and he begins to work for drug queenpin Monet Tejada (Mary J. Blige) to earn money for his mother’s criminal defense attorney, Davis McClean (Method Man).

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Yee
Person
Rza
Person
Method Man
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Naturi Naughton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Dudes#Starz#Riaa#A Duo Or Group#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 for November; Book IV: Force Early 2022

Though the spotlight is understandably on this weekend's premiere of "Power" franchise creator & EP Courtney A. Kemp, EP Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and series creator & showrunner Sascha Penn's Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller-starring Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the franchise's universe never stops running. STARZ couldn't have driven home the point that #PowerNeverEnds more than the teaser announcement released on Wednesday, confirming that Power Book II: Ghost will be back for a second season this November, and that Joseph Sikora's Tommy will be making his official full-time return in Power Book IV: Force in Early 2022. The news comes the same week that Raising Kanan was officially renewed for a second season, days before its July 18th debut.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Power Book 2: Ghost confirms when it will return for season 2

Power Book 2: Ghost is coming back to TV later this year. A new teaser for the future of the Power franchise released on Wednesday (July 14) has confirmed that the Ghost spin-off show will be kicking off its second season in November. This will be part of a huge...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Mary J. Blige’s pain turns to victory in new documentary

Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.
Musice-line-media.com

A MONICA AND MARY J BLIGE COLLAB?

In a recent interview with Elle magazine R&B icon, Monica mentioned she would love to do a song featuring the queen of hip hop soul, Ms. Mary J Blige. How did this not happen yet? I think it’s a collab waiting to happen!. Wouldn’t this be a hot track? Maybe...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Who Is Dolly Parton’s Husband Carl Dean? Singer’s Love Story, Instagram, Net Worth Explored

Dolly Parton is one of the most prominent and legendary singers who recently surprised her beloved husband Carl on his birthday. As we all know that Dolly is quite open about her relationship with her husband. She never left a chance to praise him in the media. Dolly’s husband is a successful businessman who often comes into the spotlight. Dolly has gained huge publicity and reputation in Hollywood. She mainly earned popularity for her singing in numerous movies and singles. As of 2021, she is 75 years old but always looks so fit and gorgeous in any celebrity appearance. Through this article, our viewers will get more details about her husband Carl.
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
radiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy