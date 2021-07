ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Active cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Rowan County, according to the county Health Department. Less than a month ago, Rowan County Public Health was celebrating a huge milestone as the number of active COVID cases within the county had dropped below 100. Unfortunately, that has changed over the past 14 days as the numbers have risen above 100 active cases; 108 cases to be exact.