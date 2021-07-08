Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

How to watch Virgin Galactic's first fully crewed test flight

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO, USA — Virgin Galactic is getting ready to launch its first-ever fully crewed test flight, giving a global audience a glimpse into the company's astronaut experience. It's a history-making moment for the company backed by Sir Richard Branson that is looking to make its mark in an already...

www.wtsp.com

Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Going Into Space

A recent editorial cartoon suggested that the only reason that Virgin Galactic’s and Blue Origin’s flights into space were just ego trips for the founders. Maybe it was ego trips, but the more important facts are that neither Virgin Galactic nor Blue Origin took one cent of federal government money. Plus, they represent small, but significant steps to putting mankind back into space.
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Again Today

Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic's (NYSE:SPCE) stock closed Friday down another 4%, after falling nearly twice that on Thursday. Yesterday, if you recall, Virgin Galactic struggled to overcome the weight of a pair of negative news items. A curiously worded employment status update from the company's now-former flight test director Mark Stucky advised future employers that he is no longer working with Virgin Galactic, and that he did not leave "on [his] own timeline."
Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

(Reuters) – Former chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:), George Whitesides, will fly to space on the aerospace company’s next test spaceflight, CNBC reported on Friday. Richard Branson, the billionaire founder of Virgin Galactic, flew to space earlier this month, beating Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:)’s Jeff Bezos to the...
Axios
Axios

Virgin Galactic astronaut Sirisha Bandla on science and space tourism

Space travel once unified Americans with the excitement of scientific discovery and wonderment. But the recent suborbital trips headlined by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos have been much more divisive, with critics accusing the billionaires of taking pricey joyrides while the Earth below them literally burns. Axios Re:Cap goes deeper...
Aerospace & DefenseInvestorPlace

Virgin Galactic Takes Off, Literally More Than Figuratively

Sir Richard Branson has always been a daredevil. His flight in Virgin Galactic’s (NYSE:SPCE) Unity spacecraft continued his adventures, both for him and for SPCE stock. Branson continues to look for extreme endeavors, and space flight is one of his longtime goals. But as with many high-risk, high-profile efforts, many...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

DEDUCED RECKONING: Elon Musk is the real deal in race to space

This week, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took a 9-minute joyride into space on a vertically launched Blue Origin rocket named New Shepard that took off from and landed in a field in Texas. This followed Sir Richard Branson’s space trip last week on a Virgin Galactic flight that reached an altitude of 52 miles above the earth, just on the edge of “space.” Both flights carried just four passengers in a precursor to commercial suborbital flight. The Blue Origin flight reached a momentary altitude of 59 miles above the earth, just sufficient to qualify its crew as “astronauts.”
Larkspur, CAlarkspur.ca.us

A New Space Race? Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Commercial Space Flight: An Insider's View with Ron Rosano

Please join Larkspur Library as Virgin Galactic future passenger and NASA Ambassador Ron Rosano shares the compelling aspects of each venture, as Virgin Group founder Branson’s Virgin Galactic and Amazon founder Bezos’ Blue Origin begin flying people into space, with each of them flying as a passenger this month on their respective spacecraft. “We are at the vanguard of a new industry determined to pioneer twenty-first century spacecraft, which will open space to everybody — and change the world for good.” – Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin believes that humanity will need to expand, explore, find new energy and material resources, and move industries that stress Earth’s resources into space. Mr. Rosano signed up to fly into space with Virgin Galactic in 2010, a culminating event of a life-long curiosity about the universe. This Zoom event is made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.

