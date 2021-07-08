Omaha driver hurt in rollover wreck near Rock Port

(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 approximately 8 miles north of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2018 Ford Econoline driven by 35-year-old Jamie Gutierrez of Omaha traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top partially in the southbound lane, and partially in the median facing southwest.