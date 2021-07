Reporting on China’s buildup of silos that could house nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles caused a new round of calls for the United States to not only continue its ambitious and expensive nuclear weapons spending, but to accelerate it. This is a predictable reaction from those in favor of an ever-increasing defense budget, but also a deeply misguided one. Instead of spending trillions of dollars on upgrading the world’s most dangerous weapons, we should heed the bipartisan tradition of the 20th-century arms-control efforts.