State Supreme Court upholds DNR regulatory powers

The state Supreme Court restores regulatory powers to the D-N-R in regards to two controversial farming issues. The justices rule that the department can impose stricter regulations for water pollution from factory farms. The ruling also allows the D-N-R to consider the cumulative environmental impact on multiple high-capacity wells in an area. In 2011, the Legislature passed bills that curtailed state agencies’ regulatory powers. Those that filed the lawsuits argued that the D-N-R still retains broad powers to protect state waters.