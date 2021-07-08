Cancel
Congress & Courts

State Supreme Court upholds DNR regulatory powers

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Supreme Court restores regulatory powers to the D-N-R in regards to two controversial farming issues. The justices rule that the department can impose stricter regulations for water pollution from factory farms. The ruling also allows the D-N-R to consider the cumulative environmental impact on multiple high-capacity wells in an area. In 2011, the Legislature passed bills that curtailed state agencies’ regulatory powers. Those that filed the lawsuits argued that the D-N-R still retains broad powers to protect state waters.

