Sonic Colors: Ultimate improvements shown off in new trailer
The first in a new series of videos has been released by Sega for Sonic Colors: Ultimate that goes over the improvements that have been made to upgraded release. In the trailer, we get a brief look at the visual improvements that include a graphics upgrade, better lighting, and support for 4K resolution at 60 FPS. There’s also a new mode in Ultimate called Rival Rush, in which Sonic will go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to earn rewards.egmnow.com
