Sonic Colors: Ultimate improvements shown off in new trailer

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first in a new series of videos has been released by Sega for Sonic Colors: Ultimate that goes over the improvements that have been made to upgraded release. In the trailer, we get a brief look at the visual improvements that include a graphics upgrade, better lighting, and support for 4K resolution at 60 FPS. There’s also a new mode in Ultimate called Rival Rush, in which Sonic will go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to earn rewards.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Ultimate#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
FIFAgamespew.com

FIFA 22’s New Trailer Shows Off its HyperMotion Technology

FIFA 22 has a new trailer that shows off EA’s HyperMotion tech, promising that the upcoming football game will be more realistic than ever. This doesn’t extend to England fans booing other countries and then piling on Twitter to vomit racial slurs at their own players. Instead, as the name suggests, it focuses on how the players move, not only individually but as a team.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Season 5 theme revealed

The Fall Guys beans are leaving the future and heading to the jungle for the game’s fifth season, developer Mediatonic has revealed. As has become a tradition now, the developer released a jigsaw for the community to solve that would reveal the season’s theme. Of course, it didn’t take them long to complete it, and the Jungle Adventure theme was confirmed.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Civilization VI Anthology is now available on console

Civilization VI Anthology, which was released on PC last month, is now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This new collection is the ultimate jumping on point for Civilization VI and contains the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, all of the DLC released for consoles, and the recently completed New Frontier Pass. The pass includes new civilizations, leaders, game modes, Wonders, buildings, and more.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Dirt 5 is getting two new circuits in its 5.00 update

Dirt 5 is getting a big update next week on July 20th that will include new circuits, a Playgrounds pack, new DLC, and more. Starting things off is the introduction of two new circuits for players to race around in Brazil. São Conrado and Rio Seafront are two new Land Rush tracks “set in the shadow of the impressive Pedra da Gavea peak, with the backdrop of lush rainforest on one side and the Atlantic Ocean on the other.” These tracks and their reverse variants are available in Arcade and Online private lobbies.
Video GamesDestructoid

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania shows off familiar worlds in new trailer

B-A-N-A-N-A-S Sega has dropped a brand new trailer for its monkey business remaster Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, which is currently in development for PlayStation, PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. AiAi and the whole gang will return to their twitchy, stunt-rolling ways on October 5 — news that will no doubt bring happiness to Super Monkey Ball fans the world over.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

It seems Sonic Colors Ultimate will run at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch as opposed to 60fps

Nintendo has recently uploaded a trailer for SEGA’s upcoming enhanced Wii port of Sonic Colors and it seems as though the Nintendo Switch version of the game will run at 30fps. Trailers for the PlayStation and Xbox versions of Sonic Colors Ultimate state in the very same video that they will be running at 60fps, whereas that information is notably absent in the Switch trailer. This has understandably led fans to believe that the Switch version will end up running at 30fps. Still, Sonic Colors Ultimate does look like a worthwhile purchase if you’re a fan of the spiky blue hedgehog and the reasonable retail price tag should certainly sway some to part with their cash.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

PS5 brawler Sifu delayed, new gameplay shown

Sifu, the hotly anticipated PS5 brawler, has been delayed with new gameplay shown during last night’s State of Play event. Also coming to PS4 and PC, the game will now launch in 2022 developers Slopclap have revealed. It’s not all bad news however – there’s a new Sifu gameplay trailer to karate chop into.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Neverwinter: Jewel of the North update includes the Bard and a new leveling system

Neverwinter’s next major update, Jewel of the North, will introduce the Bard class and a new streamlined leveling system. The Bard is based on the class from the 5th Edition of Dungeons and Dragons and has the ability to weave magic into their sword, inspire their allies through music, and heal. Players who choose this class will have the option of two Paragon Paths: Songblade, which focuses on close-range damage, and the Minstrel, which uses music to support allies.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Maneater’s Truth Quest DLC launches August

Tripwire Interactive has announced that Maneater‘s conspiracy-themed Truth Quest DLC will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC from August 31st. The DLC picks up the story following the conclusion of Maneater and once again puts players in control of the bull shark protagonist. Investigative journalist Trip Westhaven has fired up his ViewTube channel to uncover the dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO).
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Samurai Warriors 5 demo arriving next week

Koei Tecmo has announced that a demo for Samurai Warriors 5 will be available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC starting July 20th. The upcoming demo will let players experience two stages from the final game and any progress made can be transferred. Players can choose to play as Hideyoshi Hashiba, No, Tokugawa Ieyasu, or Toshiie Maeda.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD review (in progress)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the only game in the series that I started and never finished. When I first played it on the Wii, I was not in love with its motion controls, but I powered through and reached the final boss. That’s when the motion controls truly tested my patience. For reasons I can’t quite remember, considering it was a decade ago, I found that fight truly impossible. After what must have been a couple dozen tries, I simply surrendered to the fact that I would never master the controls enough to beat Skyward Sword and put it out of my mind forever. Or so I thought.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Waking Flame DLC includes two new dungeons

The Elder Scrolls Online‘s next DLC, Waking Flame, will be available on PC and consoles next month, Bethesda and Zenimax Online have announced. The DLC will allow players to explore the Dread Cellar and Red Petal Bastion dungeons in Normal, Veteran, and Hard difficulty modes. The Dread Cellar sees players teaming up with trainee Battlemage Lucilla Caprenia and her master Martus Tullius to investigate a former prison.
Traffic Accidentscarthrottle.com

'The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown' Shown In New Trailer

The Grand Tour will return at the end of the month with a feature-length special shot in Scotland. The long wait for an extra hit of The Grand Tour will soon be over. Following on from A Massive Hunt, released way back in December 2020, will be ‘The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown’.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Minecraft Gets Some More Sonic Content In Awesome New Event

"Join the fastest event alive" Last month, as part of Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th-anniversary celebration, Minecraft announced a special Sonic Adventure 2 DLC pack for the game. Now in an update, more Sonic x Minecraft content has arrived. This time, Sonic the Hedgehog has taken over "The Hive" Minecraft servers tab. The event runs from now until July 26th and can be played for free. You explore Greenhill Zone, collect rings, perform some epic parkour and unlock some "awesome" cosmetics.

