Sonic Colors: Ultimate improvements shown off in new trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is the only game in the series that I started and never finished. When I first played it on the Wii, I was not in love with its motion controls, but I powered through and reached the final boss. That’s when the motion controls truly tested my patience. For reasons I can’t quite remember, considering it was a decade ago, I found that fight truly impossible. After what must have been a couple dozen tries, I simply surrendered to the fact that I would never master the controls enough to beat Skyward Sword and put it out of my mind forever. Or so I thought.