Hardly any other type of landscape offers as many photo opportunities as the forest. But it often seems chaotic, so that the search for suitable compositions usually requires a lot of patience. However, if you find order in the chaos, fascinating images can be created. Long-distance travel is not necessary, which is an advantage at the moment. There are forest areas in almost every region that are worth looking for motifs. I am a landscape photographer and in this article I show what I look for on the go, why a cold, wet morning offers exactly the right photo weather and how detailed photos can be taken with the right technology.