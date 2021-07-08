Cancel
NBA

Steve Pikiell responds to return of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.

By Bobby Deren
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s announcement that Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. have both withdrawn from the 2021 NBA Draft is considered a big win for Rutgers, The duo will return for one more year of college basketball and that significantly increases the Scarlet Knights’ chances of returning to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Today, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell commented on the return of those players in a statement released by Rutgers communications.

