Steve Pikiell responds to return of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.

Pierre Brooks hasn’t been on campus more than a few months and he’s already winning Michigan State basketball fans over with his hard-working attitude and his lofty goals. We knew going in that he was going to operate the same way he did at the high school level: under the radar and as an underdog. He hasn’t disappointed in his short time in East Lansing, saying all the right things to the media and working hard on the court to earn some Tom Izzo praise.