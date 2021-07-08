Inside Ivanka Trump and Jared’s rundown $24M Miami mansion with filthy pool that looks as though it needs a LOT of work

IVANKA Trump and Jared Kushner's new $24million Miami mansion appears to need a lot of building work as pictures show its filthy pool and rundown yard area.

Aerial shots show the mansion will need some major home improvements, including retiling work on the outdoor terrace and draining out the swampy-looking water.

Ivanka Trump and Jared's run-down $24million Miami mansion complete with a filthy pool Credit: Splash

Aerial shots show the mansion will need some major home improvements Credit: Splash

The former first daughter and her husband snapped up their new home on the high-security Indian Creek island dubbed "Billionaire Bunker" in April, The Real Deal reports.

It boasts six bedrooms on a 1.3-acre estate. The 8,510-square-foot home also has a double staircase and waterfront views.

They flew out of DC in the wake of Donald Trump's election loss but do not appear to have moved into their new home yet.

Instead, Ivanka, Jared, and their three children have been living in a high-rise condo at Arte in Surfside. The town suffered devastating losses following the collapse of Champlain Towers South last month.

The former first daughter and her husband snapped up their new home on the high-security Indian Creek island dubbed 'Billionaire Bunker' in April Credit: AP

The mansion boasts six bedrooms on a 1.3-acre estate Credit: Splash

The 8,510-square-foot home also has a double staircase and waterfront views Credit: Splash

The couple's new home was previously owned by record producer Scott Storch.

Others who live on Indian Creek, where taxes are thought to be $427,000 per annum, include billionaire Carl Icahn, billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, and developer Jeffrey Soffer.

Indian Creek Village is known as "the world's most exclusive municipality" with just 34 homes, 42 residents, and a private 13-person police force to keep its high-profile residents safe.

Jared and Ivanka had been initially been linked to Lot 4 on the island, which previously belonged to singer Julio Iglesias.

Elsewhere, there is an Indian Creek Country Club and an 18-hole golf course right in the middle for residents to enjoy.

The couple's new home was previously owned by record producer Scott Storch Credit: Splash

Others who live on Indian Creek include billionaire Carl Icahn, billionaire hedge funder Eddie Lampert, Hotels.com co-founder Bob Diener, and developer Jeffrey Soffer Credit: Splash

Indian Creek Village is known as 'the world's most exclusive municipality' Credit: Splash

A single bridge guarded by a formidable gatehouse is the only way to get on the island and there's an island cop for every three inhabitants to ensure their safety and privacy.

A 24-hour marine patrol also keeps an eye on the water surrounding the swanky neighborhood.

Initial reports indicated that Ivanka and Jared would try to rebuild their lives in NYC but pals said a return to the social scene would be "difficult."

The family flew out of DC in the wake of Donald Trump's election loss Credit: Instagram

Initial reports indicated that Ivanka and Jared would try to rebuild their lives in NYC but pals said a return to the social scene would be 'difficult' Credit: Getty

Former friends-turned-critics include actress Natalie Portman, Emmy Rossum, socialite and former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo – but the Kushners are still pals with art dealers Tico and Colby Mugrabi.

The Kushners had been residing in Washington, DC's Kalorama neighborhood, where they are renting a $15,000-per-month home owned by a subsidiary of billionaire Andrónico Luksic's family office.

They also own an apartment in Park Avenue in New York City apartment and a cottage at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.