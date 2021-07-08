Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her his shirt ‘bunked off school’ to watch England heroes

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl who cried tears of joy after an England star gave her his football shirt has revealed she "bunked off school" to watch her heroes beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football mega-fan Belle McNally went viral after footage of midfielder Mason Mount handing her his number 10 jersey was shared online.

⚽ Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

Belle McNally (pictured with her dad) went viral after Mason Mount handed her his shirt Credit: Instagram/belle_mcnally_7

She cried tears of joy after the kind gesture Credit: Twitter/@remmiewilliams

She sobbed after Mount made her dreams come true by jumping into the crowd after thrashing the Danes 2-1.

As he walked away, Mount glanced back and grinned broadly at the starstruck girl who was being hugged tightly by her dad.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the clip has been viewed more than three million times.

Belle revealed before the game she had "bunked off school" to be there.

She also told ITV News she was "11 out of 10" excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England.

Mount played a vital role in helping Gareth Southgate's England before carrying out the kind gesture.

Belle wrote on social media today: "Had the best day ever at Wembley. Thank you Mason Mount."

Her own jersey says 'Belle 10' Credit: Twitter/@remmiewilliams

Belle is a Mason Mount mega-fan Credit: Instagram/@belle_Mcnally_7

Belle is a top child model for brands like Burberry Credit: Instagram/belle_mcnally_7

Belle - whose own shirt read "Belle 10" on the back - was one of 60,000 fans in the stands at Wembley.

The emotional youngster is a top child model who has posed for big brands like Burberry.

After last night's nail-biting match, England face Italy in Sunday's final.

England manager Southgate said: "There’s one more massive hurdle to try to conquer.

"Italy are a very good side. They’ve shown outstanding form and have defensive warriors at the back who have been through everything.

"It’s something to look forward to."

Mount made the youngster's dreams come true Credit: Instagram/@belle_Mcnally_7