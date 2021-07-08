Cancel
Girl, 10, who cried tears of joy after Mason Mount gave her his shirt 'bunked off school' to watch England heroes

By Alice Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 15 days ago

A 10-YEAR-OLD girl who cried tears of joy after an England star gave her his football shirt has revealed she "bunked off school" to watch her heroes beat Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Football mega-fan Belle McNally went viral after footage of midfielder Mason Mount handing her his number 10 jersey was shared online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKjgj_0ar9Eyjk00
Belle McNally (pictured with her dad) went viral after Mason Mount handed her his shirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097W2U_0ar9Eyjk00
She cried tears of joy after the kind gesture

She sobbed after Mount made her dreams come true by jumping into the crowd after thrashing the Danes 2-1.

As he walked away, Mount glanced back and grinned broadly at the starstruck girl who was being hugged tightly by her dad.

The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and the clip has been viewed more than three million times.

Belle revealed before the game she had "bunked off school" to be there.

She also told ITV News she was "11 out of 10" excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England.

Mount played a vital role in helping Gareth Southgate's England before carrying out the kind gesture.

Belle wrote on social media today: "Had the best day ever at Wembley. Thank you Mason Mount."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1326Is_0ar9Eyjk00
Her own jersey says 'Belle 10'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ygQ2K_0ar9Eyjk00
Belle is a Mason Mount mega-fan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwK9i_0ar9Eyjk00
Belle is a top child model for brands like Burberry

Belle - whose own shirt read "Belle 10" on the back - was one of 60,000 fans in the stands at Wembley.

The emotional youngster is a top child model who has posed for big brands like Burberry.

After last night's nail-biting match, England face Italy in Sunday's final.

England manager Southgate said: "There’s one more massive hurdle to try to conquer.

"Italy are a very good side. They’ve shown outstanding form and have defensive warriors at the back who have been through everything.

"It’s something to look forward to."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdQ8t_0ar9Eyjk00
Mount made the youngster's dreams come true
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMeNq_0ar9Eyjk00
The 10-year-old sobbed after the kind gesture

