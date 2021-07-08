Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jose Mourinho takes thinly-veiled swipe at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with "disaster" claim

By Chris Doyle
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ebl4_0ar9EsRO00

Jose Mourinho has taken aim at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's lack of silverware at Manchester United by claiming "what’s a disaster for me is considered as a great success for others."

The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties at Tottenham last season a matter of days before their Carabao Cup Final despite leading them all the way to Wembley.

Ryan Mason would take over as caretaker boss as Spurs' barren trophy run would continue with a defeat against Manchester City.

Prior to that, Mourinho suffered the same fate at Old Trafford in December 2018 as the former Chelsea boss's tenure was widely criticised even though he had won three titles at United, including a Europa League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xm9UA_0ar9EsRO00
Jose Mourinho has aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ( Image: PA)

Was Jose Mourinho's tenure at Manchester United unfairly criticised? Comment below

Man Utd haven't won any trophies since that 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm in 2017 and Mourinho has aimed a subtle dig at Solskjaer as he reckons what he is vilified for is seen as a success for other managers.

He said: “I won three trophies at Manchester United and that was seen as a disaster. I reached a [League Cup] final, which I was not allowed to play at Tottenham and that was seen as a disaster. What’s a disaster for me is considered as a great success for others.

“In my last three clubs, I won the title at Chelsea, three cups at United, a final at Tottenham, we arrived sixth, reaching the Europa League.

“What’s considered a disaster for me, it’s something that others have never achieved - it’s my fault.

“I’m a victim for what I’ve done in the past."

Mourinho has returned to Italy this season as Roma's new boss as he takes over from Paulo Fonseca who was sacked at the end of the previous campaign.

The Italian side finished outside the top six for the first time since 2011/12 as Mourinho looks to help them bounce back from a disappointing year.

And the former Porto manager has outlined the need for players to embrace his principles at his official unveiling.

He added: “We must never forget our past, but we must build the future, a sustainable situation over the years but with great passion. Now it's time to work, even with my men

“The first steps to change mentality? I need to know the group. There are non-negotiable principles, the way to work is simple. It is something that concerns all of us at the club, not just the players.

“The next is always the most important challenge of my career. So now it's Roma. If Serie A is not seen abroad as a big league, it is our fault and we need to do something more”.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

373K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mason
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Paulo Fonseca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#League Cup#Portuguese#Spurs#Old Trafford#The Europa League#Roma#Italian#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Carabao Cup
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho tips Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett, 17, to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future... but claims the striker's chances of reaching Gareth Southgate's squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are slim

Jose Mourinho has backed Tottenham teenager Dane Scarlett to be 'phenomenal' for England in the future as he predicted which future Three Lions stars will break through next. Gareth Southgate's young England side dazzled many during the European Championship using many young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham, as they finished as tournament runners-up.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adamant Marcus Rashford will 'be ready' to give his all in Euro 2020 final against Italy if Gareth Southgate calls on him... and praises impact of Manchester United players for England as 'tremendous'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Marcus Rashford will 'be ready' should Gareth Southgate call on him in England's Euro 2020 final against Italy. Rashford has rarely been seen in the tournament, only being used as a substitute and playing just 83 minutes in four matches. He started.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Very good Luke Shaw, amazing tournament': Jose Mourinho hits back at claims that he does not like his former Manchester United full-back and PRAISES his England displays

Jose Mourinho has finally addressed the issue of whether or not he likes his former Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw and made the uncharacteristic move of actually praising the 26-year-old. Mourinho had a history of publicly criticising Shaw during his time as United manager and getting tangled in messy spats...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford will continue to 'put his hand up' for penalties, insists Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer... despite the England star's costly shootout miss in Euro 2020 final against Italy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford's penalty miss during the Euro 2020 final against Italy will not stop him from stepping forward for Manchester United in the future. The United No 10 hit the post just moments before Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's efforts to earn the Azzurri the trophy at Wembley on Sunday night.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford's injury lay-off until October is a big blow for Man United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to avoid another slow start... but with Jadon Sancho coming in and Paul Pogba looking sharp from Euro 2020, now it's time to prove they can cope

The news that Marcus Rashford will be sidelined until the end of October for surgery on a shoulder injury comes as a hefty blow for Manchester United. The 23-year-old has played through the pain barrier for club and country England for so long but the procedure can't be put off any longer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

How Man Utd could line-up as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots £68m swoop and formation change

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it abundantly clear to Manchester United bosses that they faced being left behind if they didn't improve the starting XI this summer. Speaking after their dramatic Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, he said: "I've been delighted with the effort, the desire, the determination of all of the players, I can't fault them at all. We've probably done as well as anyone could imagine.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s planned Man Utd formation tweak is blow to ‘McFred’

When Manchester United fans look back on last season, the sight of ‘McFred’ in midfield will be one of the first things that comes to mind. Following United’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham early in the season, when they came on at half time and managed to somewhat limit the damage, Scott McTominay and Fred became a regular fixture against the Premier League ’s top sides.
Premier League90min.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Warns Man United: "You Can't Win the League in Your First Seven Games, But You Can Lose It"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a warning to his Manchester United side, insisting they need to start the new season on a strong note and avoid a repeat of last year. United lost three of their opening six Premier League games last term, including a loss to Crystal Palace on the first day of the season, and Solskjaer warned his side that another slow start could impact their title hopes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy