Blake Lively Had a "Huge Crush" on Leonardo DiCaprio Before They Dated

Judging by the comment section on Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest Instagram post, it’s more than just the planet that’s currently heating up. The actor posted an infographic to his account on Tuesday demonstrating the huge difference even just a .5-degree change in the global climate can make in the future of life on Earth. He wrote in the caption, “The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal. In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity. The frequency of disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of diseases, the stability of our global climate system and—ultimately—the possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees.”