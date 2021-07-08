There's a huge Macy's Black Friday sale happening in July—all the best deals to shop

CNN — Today, you’ll find a deal on Reebok apparel, a range of items at Macy’s and savings at Sur La Table. All that and more below. Macy’s is giving you a taste of the most popular shopping holiday in July with its summer Black Friday specials happening now. Hundreds of items in different product categories are currently marked down up to 75% off, with some particularly good sales on small appliances, luggage, kitchen items and fine jewelry. While some deals are only available for a few hours, others will last longer, but we anticipate many of the most popular to sell out, so make sure you snag anything you have your eye on quickly.