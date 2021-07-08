Cancel
Politics

Bureau Of Prisons Called Out By Office Of Inspector General On Faith-Based Support

By Walter Pavlo
Forbes
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) operates 122 institutions across the country. During the pandemic, all of those prisons experienced some period of lockdown as an effort to reduce contagion of COVID-19. During those lockdowns, most inmate activities were stopped and in many cases inmates were confined to cells or had their movement limited. Visitation was cancelled and even communication by phone and email was halted. Both BOP inmates and staff were under a tremendous amount of pressure.

