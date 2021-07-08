Bureau Of Prisons Called Out By Office Of Inspector General On Faith-Based Support

The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) operates 122 institutions across the country. During the pandemic, all of those prisons experienced some period of lockdown as an effort to reduce contagion of COVID-19. During those lockdowns, most inmate activities were stopped and in many cases inmates were confined to cells or had their movement limited. Visitation was cancelled and even communication by phone and email was halted. Both BOP inmates and staff were under a tremendous amount of pressure.