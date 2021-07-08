Cancel
Future snowmelt from Third Pole may decrease drastically

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlaciers are iconic benchmarks of climate change, and their meltwater represents an important water resource downstream, particularly in spring and summer. A study by researchers from Utrecht University and Chinese Academy of Sciences shows that the melting of seasonal snowpacks in Asia provides an even larger contribution to river streamflow. The water supply from snowmelt has changed considerably over the last 40 years and it will further diminish in the future under continued climate change, with potentially strong impacts on downstream water availability.

