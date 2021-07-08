Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Investors’ anxiety over growth dents stocks, but the uptrend remains intact

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track to surpass another milestone Friday as it pushed back above the 35,000 level. The blue-chip gauge traded above that threshold earlier this month but failed to close above it, ending at a record 34,996.18 on July 12. A finish above 35,000 on Friday would come 69 trading days after its first close above 34,000, making it the slowest such rise since the 218-day gap between the run from a close above 29,000 to a finish above 30,000 that ended on Nov. 24, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Of course, such milestones become less impressive the higher the market rises. A move from 34,000 to 35,000 is a rise of just 2.9%. The Dow was up 212.66 points, or 0.6%, at 35,036.01 in early afternoon trade, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also on track to close at records.