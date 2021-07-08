Cancel
Stocks

Santoli’s Thursday market notes: Investors’ anxiety over growth dents stocks, but the uptrend remains intact

By Michael Santoli, @michaelsantoli
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics. The growth concerns and profit-taking that had been eating away at stocks below the market's surface reached the indexes this morning. The early sell-off skimmed away about a week's worth of S&P 500 upside as Treasury yields probed lower still, but it did nothing yet to undermine the broader uptrends.

