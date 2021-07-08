Cancel
Barstow, CA

Infant, woman and elderly man killed in 2-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow

Victorville Daily Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 4-month-old girl, a woman and an 85-year-old man were killed on Interstate 15 after the man’s vehicle crossed the center divider near L Street in Barstow. The California Highway Patrol's Barstow office reported that the man, a Hemet resident, was southbound on the I-15 at approximately 7:10 a.m. Wednesday at an unknown speed when he lost control of his Buick for reasons still under investigation.

www.vvdailypress.com

Comments / 2

