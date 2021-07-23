The Best Olympics Merch: From Team USA’s Ralph Lauren Blazer to Skims Loungewear

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kicked off during Friday morning’s Olympic Ceremony, a historic commencement following the Games’ initial postponement and a year of uncertainty surrounding what the event would look like.

Despite an empty stadium and lack of live spectators , the athletes brought all the energy needed to the international celebration, with Team USA stunting in matching Ralph Lauren blazers, as part of the luxury fashion company’s Official Team USA Collection . Luckily, even if you can’t match the Olympians’ athleticism, you can match their style. The fitted dark blue blazer, embroidered with a Team USA emblem and the RL horse, are available for purchase , in addition to a number of other pieces the athletes will be outfitted in during the rest of the Games.

Ralph Lauren isn’t the only one with stylish Olympics merch and clothing to snag this year. From North Face’s ready-to-wear International Collection to Kim K’s Team USA undergarments and loungewear from Skims, there’s no shortage of Olympics gear to cheer on your favorite teams and players this year.

Here are the best limited-edition Olympics gear and merchandise to get your hands on as the Games kick off.

Ralph Lauren Team USA Opening Ceremony Blazer

Match the Team USA Opening Ceremony fit with this fitted dark blue blazer from Ralph Lauren, featuring a Team USA Olympics emblem and the classic RL horse embroidered on either breast. The single-breasted blazer is crafted from US-grown wool for a timeless fit that will never go out of style.







Nike Damian Lillard Men’s Basketball Team Jersey

Damian Lillard’s No. 6 Team USA jersey sold out almost immediately after Nike ’s official Olympics gear went live but you can still get your hands on Lillard’s jersey, in addition to other players, on sites like Fanatics and Ebay. If you’re a huge fan of the Point Blazers’ point guard, one of the 12 NBA players to make it onto this year’s Olympics roster, then you’d also appreciate Lillard’s Rookie of the Year Swingman Jersey , which Nike recently released as part of its new line of jerseys celebrating top NBA players and their accomplishments.







Nike Official Women’s & Men’s Soccer Jersey

Eyes will be on the top-ranking Women’s National Soccer Team this year, as they try to become the first team to win the World Cup and Olympics consecutively. Represent the history-making team with this women’s soccer jersey, with a red and white design made to replicate exactly what they wear on the field. Plus, it’s made out of 75% recycled polyester fabric and utilizes a Dri-Fit technology to keep you dry and comfortable. Also available in men’s sizes.







Nike Official Women’s & Men’s Soccer Jersey (White)

Made special for the Olympians themselves, you know you’ll receive quality with this classic Team USA soccer jersey. It’s made with breathable fabric to help you stay cool and dry, and features Nike’s signature Futura logo on a U.S soccer jersey for the first time. Also available in women’s sizes.







Sha’Carri Richardson Track & Field Team USA T-Shirt

Celebrate groundbreaking track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, a gold medal favorite in the women’s 100 meters who was suspended from the Olympics after testing positive for marijuana use shortly after making the Games’ roster.







Little Words Project Team USA Stretch Bracelet

Support Team USA in style with this trendy beaded bracelet, featuring either goldtone or silvertone charms. Each stretch bracelet comes with a tag inscribed with a registration code which you can use to sign up to be a part of Little Words Project’s Nice Girl Gang, a community of women dedicated to empowering each other.







Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Jacket

Anybody looks like an Olympian in this fitted Ralph Lauren jacket, which the athletes will all wear during the Closing Ceremony at this year’s Games. The durable jacket is perfect for a wide range of weather, featuring a drawstring hood, a full-zip front, a drawstring waist and ventilating eyelets at the underarms.







Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Jeans

Show your Team USA pride for years to come with these timeless white jeans, designed in a signature skinny fit that sits below the waist and tapers at the leg. The classic pants feature thoughtful details that make them a one-of-a-kind purchase, such as “USA-20”-engraved metal rivets on the front zipper and a signature “Polo Ralph Lauren” patch on the back.







Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Belt

Splash some color onto your all-white Olympics outfit with this diagonally-striped belt. A slim height gives it a subtle look despite its bold colors. coupled with a unique D-ring buckle for added flair.







Base Camp Duffel IC

Travel in style with this limited-edition duffel series, designed with North Face’s flag-inspired Olympics designs. The compact bag prioritizes convenience and functionality, featuring zippered compartments to organize your clothes, mesh sleeve compartments for additional separation and detachable and adjustable shoulder straps for easy transport.







Nike Women’s Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket

If you want to get your hands on Nike’s coveted Olympics gear, then you’ll have to look further than Nike’s website, where the collection’s best items are selling out fast. Thankfully, a bulk of Nike’s limited-edition pieces are available on Fanatics, such as this trendy Team USA windrunner, featuring the Olympics logo on top of recycled polyester and a scuba hoodie for weather resistance.







IC Reversible Spectator Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are going to be all the rage this summer, and this reversible one from North Face is the perfect way to show U.S pride on the day of the Games with the ability to turn it inside out to style it for more daily-wear. Plus, quick-drying, water-resistant fabric and a breezy fit make it a comfortable accessory for any outdoor activities, such as hiking and climbing.







Nike Sportswear Windrunner Tech Pack Hoodie

Nike’s classic windrunner design got an aesthetic upgrade, now featuring officially licensed Team USA branding on the top left corner just in time for the Tokyo Games. The sportswear hoodie is made out of a unique double-knit fabric for a soft, breathable feel that will you keep you comfortable in any weather or for any activity. Aside from functionality, a chevron design and trim elements create a sleek look to pair on top of almost any outfit.







Short Sleeve IC Tee

This classic white tee is made more vibrant by a bright blue graphic screen-printed on the back, featuring North Face’s stylized Olympics graphic made for the U.S Sports Climbing team. A minimal front, with the sportswear company’s logo printed on the top corner, makes it an easy tee to mix and match with a variety of outfits.







Team GB Men’s Stamp Edition Graphic Tee

Team GB has made an exclusive update to their classic tee, now featuring Team GB’s signature stamp design with colorful iterations of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 logo and Rings.







Kith Retro Quarter-Zip Jacket

Kith’s Team USA quarter-zip, part of the luxury brand’s eight-piece Olympics capsule collection, sold out fast following its drop. Luckily, the jacket, made out of water-resistant material and featuring an anorak-style front pocket, is still available on third-party retailers like Ebay and StockX .







Team USA Windbreaker Jacket

Target’s Olympics collection is kid-friendly this year, with each piece featuring adorable graphics of Hello Kitty peaking out behind Team USA and Olympics logos. Made out of water-resistant material and featuring a full-front zipper, this patriotic windbreaker makes for a perfect outerwear addition







Japan 1932 Authentic Heavyweight Rugby Jersey

As the official outfitter for Team USA’s rowing and rugby teams, but their sports-inspired regular collections also play homage to the Olympic’s home country. This striped vintage jersey represents Japans’ national rugby team, embellished with a stylish cherry blossoms graphic.







Ralph Lauren Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

There’s no sweatshirt more flattering than this waist-shaping number from Ralph Lauren. Diagonal front pockets are cleverly placed above the hip for a slimming fit, alongside a ribbed hem and cuffs. Plus, it’s made out of recycled polyester for reduced environmental impact.







Old Navy Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt

Get cozy in this comfortable quarter-zip with drop-shoulder long sleeves and rib-knit cuffs. With an adjustable drawstring at the center front, the classic sweatshirt makes for the perfect loungewear for both inside and outdoor wear. The limited-edition sweatshirt features the licensed Team USA/Tokyo Olympics logo for a special touch.







IC Pullover Hoodie

With a relaxed fit and cropped length, this white pullover hoodie from North Face offers up trendy streetwear style for daily wear. It won’t let you be too quiet about who you’re rooting for, though, touting bright blue USA lettering on the left sleeve alongside a screen-printed U.S flag on the front.







Ralph Lauren Crewneck Sweatshirt

Show pride for your home country in this sophisticated pullover. A high crewneck is detailed with contrasting dark blue stripes, coupled with Ralph Lauren’s signature pony stitched onto the back neck. Team USA is embroidered in artful cursive across the front for a preppy reference to Team USA.







Pacsun Team USA Nylon Shorts

This laidback pair of nylon shorts, featuring the U.S flag and Olympic rings imagery, are perfect for lounging. With an elastic stretch waistline and adjustable drawstrings, they offer a breezy fit perfect for hot weather.







Skims Paralympic Capsule Sleep Brief

Skims’ Team USA collection is going fast so you’ll want to get your hands on their remaining loungewear before they sell out. These high-cut, mid-rise briefs with cheeky back coverage are a sleek way to rep Team USA, featuring official graphics from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Shop the rest of the collection here .







Ralph Lauren Team USA Closing Ceremony Liner Sock

If you’re in the market for no-show socks, you might as well treat yourself with high-quality ones from Ralph Lauren. As part of the luxury brand’s Official Team USA Collection, the polyester socks are designed with a knit-in “Polo” logo and feature elastic reinforcement at the heel for a no-slip fit.







