It’s weird for us normal people living our normal lives to remember that many of our heroes used to be like us. While LeBron James is the most famous basketball player in the world and currently on the big screen alongside every Warner Brothers film and TV character ever created in Space Jam: A New Legacy, it’s increasingly hard to remember his humble beginnings as just “a kid from Akron.” Before becoming arguably the most famous actor of our generation, Leonardo DiCaprio grew up poor on drug-infested streets in Hollywood. Hell, even Justin Bieber had his struggles before hitting it big on YouTube. But somehow they found a way to utilize their talents to become global superstars.