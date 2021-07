Facebook Inc. is seeking the recusal of Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan from an antitrust case that the agency brought against the social network last year. Facebook made the request in a petition that became public today. In the petition, the social network stated that it’s seeking the recusal because Khan (pictured) has “consistently made public statements not only accusing Facebook of conduct that merits disapproval but specifically expressing her belief that the conduct meets the elements of an antitrust offense.”