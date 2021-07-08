‘Black Panther’ Star Angela Bassett Says There Have Been Five Versions of the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Script
It’s honestly still a shock to think that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, taken away far too soon after a hard-fought (and entirely private) battle with cancer. In the meantime, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige has tasked returning director Ryan Coogler with the seemingly gargantuan responsibility of moving ahead with the Black Panther franchise in Boseman’s honor. Now, Entertainment Weekly reports that star Angela Bassett is giving us some brief insight into the numerous changes necessitated by Boseman’s irreplaceable loss for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0