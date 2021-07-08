Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Is a Cure for Cancer on the Horizon?

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 15 days ago

On Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn bring Nathaniel Scharping on the show. Scharping is a feature writer for Discover Magazine and he has just written an article titled When Viruses Heal. He contends that after many years of risky trials and medical advances, a viral cure for cancer could...

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Radio#Discover Magazine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
CancerNewswise

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Pittsburgh doctor's idea to cure cancer

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh oncologist and researcher just got new data to see if his idea to cure cancer works. Early indicators in a preliminary trial indicate it does work. UPMC Hillman doctors tested out a treatment that involves low doses of radiation coupled with immunotherapy treatment for patients who have no other options.
Cancerhenryford.com

Cancer PATH

Cancer PATH (Personal Action Towards Health) workshops are free and designed to teach better self-management of symptoms and reduce side effects from all types of cancer and its treatments. Each session lasts 6 weeks, meeting once a week for 2.5 hours each time. Brought to you by the Henry Ford...
Diseases & Treatmentsabcnews4.com

Horizon Therapeutics

July is graves’ disease awareness month, and up to 50 percent of people with graves’ disease may also develop a condition called thyroid eye disease, or TED. TED is a rare autoimmune disease that results in eye bulging, double vision and eye pain. It can cause long-term damage, including vision...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Help cure cancer faster with Obliteride

SEATTLE — Fred Hutch Obliteride has once again gone virtual for their ninth annual 2021 summer fundraiser. The annual bike ride and 5K run/ride/walk event has replaced their in-person weekend with a virtual event so that everyone can move, have fun and take action – all from a safe distance. Fred Hutch Obliteride is a community event that unites people of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels to have fun, honor loved ones, and raise critical funding for cancer research.
Cancercancerhealth.com

“A Silent Cure”: Going Beyond Biology to Understand Cancer Prevention

Note: This is an extended version of an interview published in the Spring 2021 issue of our print newsletter, Momentum. Former Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Li Li, MD, PhD, MPH has been appointed to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, a sixteen-member panel of experts that makes recommendations for screenings and other preventive healthcare measures for the entire U.S. population. He spoke with us about the role of prevention in the continuum of cancer care.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Drug for inflammation may stop spread of cancer

Most cancer-related deaths come from metastases, the spread of cancer cells from a primary tumor to surrounding tissues or distant organs. The cells that seed metastases are often in microscopic clusters and a surgeon can’t see them. Chemotherapy is often given after or prior to surgery to eradicate these cancer...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Risk for Psoriasis Increased for Cancer Survivors

Increased risks seen for survivors of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, skin cancer, and lung cancer in subgroup analyses. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Cancer survivors, especially survivors of hematologic malignancies, have an increased risk for psoriasis, according to a research letter published online June 30 in the British Journal of Dermatology.
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Tri for a Cure raises more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Rainy weather could not damper the spirits at the Tri for a Cure, that has raised more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation. More than 250 women were able to participate in an in person 5k run Sunday at Southern Maine Community College- as the rest of the women’s only triathlon is being held virtually.
CancerWashington Times-Herald

What sets blood cancers apart from other cancers?

Blood cancers are not like other cancers. Unlike a cancer that affects one region of the body, such as lung cancer afflicting the lungs, blood cancers affect the entirety of the body because blood flows throughout it. Blood cancers do not form a lump or tumor in a specific organ, potentially making blood cancers more difficult to detect.
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Considerations: Chemotherapy + IO in ES SCLC

Hossein Borghaei, DO, MS, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Anne Chiang, MD, PhD, Yale Cancer Center, Wade Iams, MD, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Stephen Liu, MD, Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Vivek Subbiah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Panelists reflect on key points from recent studies in ES SCLC by discussing...
Diseases & TreatmentsWoodlands Online& LLC

Alzheimer’s Awareness: Looking for a Cure

A person’s ability to think, act, or speak is altered by Alzheimer’s disease, which causes loss of memory and other brain functions, leading to a steady decrease in a person’s ability to function in their daily life. While researchers across the world are working to better understand this disease, and, someday, develop a cure, it is important for people to recognize the early warning signs and know that there are treatment options. To share the latest information on Alzheimer’s disease, Memorial Hermann spoke to leading experts Dr. Paul E. Schulz, director of the UTHealth Neurosciences Neurocognitive Disorders Center and professor in the Department of Neurology at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, as well as the director of the Dementia Program at the Mischer Neuroscience Institute at Memorial Hermann, and Dr. Nahid J. Rianon, MBBS, DrPH, assistant professor of geriatric medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.
Public HealthScientific American

Can Vitamin D Help Protect against COVID?

From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers examining the question of why some people were better protected from the infection than others began to look at a possible role for vitamin D. The nutrient, which is obtained from food and exposure to sunlight, is known to contribute to a well-functioning immune system in a variety of ways, including defending the body from invading viruses and other pathogens. “Vitamin D is cheap, easily available and relatively safe,” says genetic epidemiologist Fotios Drenos of Brunel University London. Investigating whether the vitamin could make a difference in COVID patients “was an important question to ask,” he says.

Comments / 0

Community Policy