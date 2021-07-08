Cancel
Your Favorite Love Is Blind Couples Are Back in New After the Altar Spin-Off Teaser

By Samantha Bergeson
Cover picture for the articleLove may be blind, but it's clear time doesn't heal all wounds. In a new spin-off from Netflix's hit dating series Love Is Blind, the season one cast comes together again two years later to give updates on their love lives—and confront their exes. Love Is Blind: After the Altar celebrates the O.G. stars with a blow-out anniversary party. The three-episode special catches up with each Atlanta-based alum, with plenty of surprise appearances and one striking absence.

