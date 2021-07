NeNe Leakes had a messy departure from RHOA. When NeNe’s time on the show came to an end, she had more to say about things on social media and in her interviews. She believes she has been blackballed. And she’s not treated the same way her nonblack peers are treated. In fact, NeNe’s issues with Bravo are one of the reasons why she now has a bond with “Married to Medicine” creator Mariah Huq.