Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Case rate ticks up again as hospitalizations level

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 222 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, compared with 186 Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 184, up 5.7% from a week ago, the fourth uptick in the last five days.

To date, there have been 1.21 million infections statewide.

Deaths

Overall : 11 compared with 10 on Wednesday. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 6, compared with 9 a week ago, a decline of 30%.

Senior Care: Four deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total to 13,364, accounting for 48.2% of the state’s 27,729 deaths.

Hospitalizations

There were 295 people hospitalized as of midday Thursday compared with 292 Wednesday. Of those, 58 were in intensive care, and 45 were on ventilators.

Statewide hospitalizations are about one-third the rate they were this time last summer, but the rate of decrease in the seven-day average has slowed, indicating a possible plateau.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 21 COVID-19 patients Thursday compared with 20 Wednesday, including one in intensive care, and two on ventilators.

The charts below show daily hospitalizations, intensive care occupancy and ventilator use since June of last year.

Testing

There were 5,347 test results reported Thursday, with 3% of them positive, compared with 2.3% on Wednesday.

The overall positive test rate is 17.5% since the state’s first cases were reported March 6 of last year.

Lehigh Valley

Cases : 13 additional case reports, with nine in Lehigh County, four in Northampton County. That brings the total to 75,816.

Deaths : No new deaths. There have been 1,580 local deaths (863 in Lehigh, and 717 in Northampton).