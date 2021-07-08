Cancel
New York City, NY

2021 Pulse of the People finals down to Recco vs. Roberts

By Wfan Com
WFAN Sports Radio
 15 days ago

Gregg Giannotti was eliminated from contention for the 2021 Pulse of the People Award on Thursday, leaving Jerry Recco and Evan Roberts as the finalists.

WFAN Sports Radio

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

