Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Players are withdrawing from NBA Draft en masse following Supreme Court’s NIL ruling

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago

NBA hopefuls are withdrawing from the draft en masse, likely the result of a recent Supreme Court ruling allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Mckenzie Milton
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Kofi Cockburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nba Draft#Nil#Texas Tech#Usc#Covid#University Of Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Supreme Court
Sports
Texas Tech University
News Break
Lottery
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Lakers Makes Their First Move Of The Offseason

This past season was an extremely difficult one for the Los Angeles Lakers. While the team had a tremendous start to the season, things quickly went downhill as both Anthony Davis and LeBron James faced injuries near the playoffs. While the team eventually made it to the playoffs, the Lakers were still forced into the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and the Phoenix Suns proved to be too strong of a first-round matchup.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins Announces Update On Jalen Rose Relationship

Throughout this year’s NBA playoffs, ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made blasphemous statements about Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. He tried to backtrack after the Bucks won the title on Tuesday night, but Jalen Rose wouldn’t let him get off easy. During this past Wednesday’s edition of Get Up on...
NBACBS Sports

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green pushing Warriors management to trade for veterans, per report

NBA superstars often involve themselves in their organization's offseason dealings, and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. Their star players famously recruited Kevin Durant to join the team in 2016, but that move was relatively easy for the Warriors to make. They only needed to clear the cap space to sign him, and the 2016 cap spike made that substantially easier. Five years later, the circumstances are substantially different.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Giannis’ Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, Has Message For ESPN Analyst

In the aftermath of the Bucks’ NBA Finals win, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger had a message for ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins. Perkins made headlines earlier in the playoffs when he declared that Khris Middleton, not Giannis, was the “Batman” for the Bucks. The former NBA champion center called Giannis the team’s “Robin.”
Congress & Courtsthenewjournalandguide.com

How Will Supreme Court Ruling Affect Paying HBCU Student-Athletes?

The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) had violated antitrust rules and should pay student-athletes for education-related benefits. In doing so, it may have opened the door to expand compensating them. The Power Five athletic conferences comprise the elite in college sports competition and...
NBAzagsblog.com

Eighty-eight Early Entry candidates withdraw from NBA Draft

Eighty-eight players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2021 presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on July 19, 2021, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the NBA Draft 2021.
NBA247Sports

Where Andy Katz ranks Iowa hoops following NBA withdrawal deadline

The Iowa Hawkeyes now officially know what their team is going to look like for the next basketball season. On July 2, Joe Wieskamp announced that he would remain in the 2021 NBA Draft following the NBA Combine where he was among the biggest winners at the event. The deadline...
NBADallas News

Multiple area programs get key pieces back as 88 total college hoops players withdraw from NBA draft

More than a handful of area college basketball programs received good news over the weekend when the NBA officially released a list of 88 names of players who were removing their name from NBA draft consideration. Players who are considering leaving college early to enter the NBA draft have the option to change their mind and withdraw themselves from consideration if they did so by last Friday. On Saturday, the NBA unveiled those 88 players, many of whom player for area schools or excelled at the prep level in the DFW area.
NBAstateoftheu.com

McGusty, Wong withdraw from NBA Draft, look toward fresh start in 2021

When the Miami Hurricanes’ Cinderella-esque run in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament ended inside the Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.), many across college basketball were still surprised. The team’s rotation had grappled with multiple injuries, lost a handful of contests decided by five or fewer points, and yet still managed...
NBAYardbarker

Marquette's Dawson Garcia Withdraws From NBA Draft, Transfers to UNC

When the 2021 NBA Draft kicks off in a couple of weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers won't have the opportunity to consider former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Garcia has withdrawn from the draft process and will return to the NCAA for next season. Last year, Garcia...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jae Crowder Get Into Verbal Altercation With Draymond Green And Lakers Coach Over ‘Rabbit Got The Gun’ Comment And Salsa Dance Against The Lakers

For Jae Crowder, the last two NBA seasons have ended in disappointment. Last year, Crowder was a part of the Miami Heat squad that reached the NBA Finals and was knocked out by LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Whereas this year, Crowder signed with the Suns, who also reached the NBA Finals. This time again, Crowder and his team were defeated in six games, but by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. But Crowder can be happy with the fact that he performed well during the playoffs, and was a big part of the Suns' team that made the Finals. But right now, his focus is directed more towards detractors, especially from within the league.
NFLWPMI

Former college players and coaches sound off on NCAAs new NIL rules

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — With college football fast approaching, the spot light has been thrusted onto collegiate players around the country with the new guidelines for name, image and likeness rights for collegiate athletes. Per the AHSAA, no high school athlete in the state of Alabama is allowed to...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Texas Tech's Terrence Shannon Withdraws from 2021 NBA Draft

We are now just a little over two weeks away from the 2021 NBA draft. As the 29th quickly approaches, young prospects are deciding which route they will take moving forward. Over the past week, we have seen multiple potential draft picks withdraw their name to return to college. One of the recent names to opt-out of the upcoming draft is Texas Tech forward Terrence Shannon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy