Who needs one? Milwaukee Bucks playoff ticket sells for $30K

Prices for a ticket to see the first NBA Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 are fetching up to $30,000 apiece.

The Bucks host Game 3 on Sunday following the first two games in Phoenix, and a single standing-room only ticket was listed for $591 on Thursday, the cheapest get-in-the-door price listed on secondary markets.

The most expensive ticket sold for Game 3 at Fiserv Forum on the resale market was in the first row of Section 4, which was listed for $29,000 plus fees.

Tickets have generally been more expensive for games in Phoenix. That includes a pair of Game 7 tickets for more than $51,000.

Milwaukee also hosts Game 4 on Wednesday and a potential Game 6 on July 20.

Field Level Media

