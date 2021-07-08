Cancel
U.S. chose not to prosecute 82% of hate-crime suspects from 2005-2019

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters
 15 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department declined to prosecute 82% of people suspected of federal hate crimes over most of the past two decades, it said in a research report on Thursday, revealing a rate of prosecution far lower than that for other federal crimes.

The report illustrates the complexity of the job ahead for Attorney General Merrick Garland as he aims to increase federal prosecutors’ focus on hate crimes and improve coordination with local law enforcement and community advocacy groups.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics said prosecutors investigated 1,864 suspects for possible hate crimes from Oct. 1, 2004 - the beginning of the 2005 fiscal year - through Sept. 30, 2019, and referred only 17% of those suspects for prosecution. One percent of hate crime suspects had their cases resolved by a magistrate judge.

The report did not provide an overall rate for the total number of suspects of federal crimes the department declined to prosecute during the study period. But the most recent Bureau of Justice Statistics report available shows it declined to prosecute nearly 13% of people suspected of federal crimes in the 2018 fiscal year, a far lower rate.

The department has warned that white supremacist groups here represent a rising security threat to the United States after the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

At the same time, reports of hate-inspired attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have also been on the rise, spurred by what many say were former President Donald Trump’s inflammatory remarks blaming the COVID-19 pandemic on China.

In May, Garland outlined new steps to help state and local police track and investigate hate crimes, which historically have been an under-reported crime to the FBI by local law enforcement, and called for the department to expedite the review of possible hate crimes.

He also ordered all 93 U.S. Attorneys around the country to assign local criminal and civil prosecutors to serve as civil rights coordinators, and asked them to establish district alliances against hate to improve coordination with local law enforcement.

Frank Pezzella, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said that policy priorities are often a driving force behind whether hate crimes get prosecuted or not.

“Even at the precinct level - when there is a clear-cut policy ... that hate crimes are going to be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, it sends a message,” he said.

Thursday’s report also showed that when U.S. Attorneys have pursued federal hate crime charges, they have been largely successful. Conviction rates for hate crimes rose, from 83% during 2005-2009, to 94% during 2015-2019.

High-profile cases have included the successful prosecution of white supremacist Dylann Roof, who in December 2016 was found guilty of federal hate crimes after he gunned down nine Black parishioners at a church in South Carolina.

In April, the Justice Department charged three Georgia men with federal hate crimes in last year’s slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was gunned down as he was out jogging through a suburban neighborhood.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Garland pushes Senate to confirm head of ATF

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday pushed the Senate to confirm the head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as the agency, which assists federal efforts combatting gun violence, has been without a permanent leader since 2015. The big picture: Republicans and the National Rifle Association have...
Salt Lake City, UTKSLTV

FBI Encouraging Public to Report Hate Crimes

SALT LAKE CITY – As reports of possible hate crimes are rising across the country and here in Utah, Federal and local law enforcement are urging the public to report possible hate crimes. They’re sending the message that people should not feel afraid to call and report possible crimes. Even...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Why the new revelations about the FBI's Kavanaugh inquiry matter

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings in the fall of 2018 were highly controversial for a variety of reasons, including the scope of the FBI background check that was supposed to be part of the process. Two days before the Senate's confirmation vote, with the FBI review ostensibly complete,...
New York City, NYwfuv.org

A Woman Is Facing A Hate Crime Charge For Stomping On A...

By — A Utah hate-crime case is drawing national attention, after local authorities charged a young woman with a hate crime for allegedly defacing a "Back the Blue" sign in front of a sheriff's deputy. Utah is one of at least five states — along with Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...

