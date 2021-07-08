Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Be Prepared for Storms – Know Your Zone

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwq0e_0ar9BUPr00

LEONARDTOWN, MD– Summer storms can trigger severe winds, flooding and other hazardous conditions. To be most prepared for the effects of a storm where you live, it is essential to Know Your Zone.

Know Your Zone is an easy tool from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to help you determine the storm evacuation zone you live in based on your street address. Knowing your zone will help you avoid unnecessary evacuation travel, thereby reducing highway congestion, easing overcrowding at local storm shelters and boosting public safety.

Visit the MEMA website at https://mema.maryland.gov/Pages/know-your-zone-md.aspx, click the ‘Find Your Zone’ button, enter your address on the map and see your search results.

For more information on being prepared, visit the Department of Emergency Services website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/beprepared/.

Comments / 0

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Extreme Weather#Mema
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
Related
Sioux Falls, SDKELOLAND TV

Severe weather preparation for your pets

When it comes to keeping your family safe in a severe weather emergency you likely already have a plan in place. Everyone knows where to go and what to do to stay safe, but can the same be said for your pets?. Elliott McConnell is a Humane officer with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy